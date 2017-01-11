FOR RENT
50% OFF 1ST MONTH
(With Ad)
A-1 Mini Storage, 414 Hwy. 16 North, 4/10 mile from Kentucky Fried Chicken. 5×5 to 10×30 with high security locks. Starting at $25 per month. U-Haul truck rentals available. AD EXPIRES January 31, 2017. Call 635-5555, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
STORAGE SPACE
For individual and commercial use. Choose your own size. (5’ x 10’), (10’ x 10’), (10’ x 15’), (10’ x 20’), (10’ x 30’). ALL UNITS HAVE INTERIOR LIGHTS. TAYLORSVILLE MINI STORAGE across from Alexander Central High School. Call 632-6145 or 828-275-5091.
NOW TAKING APPLICATIONS to rent 2 bedroom mobile homes in Hiddenite and Taylorsville. No pets, deposit required. Call 828-320-0706.
2 BR Mobile Home $485/month, $485/deposit. BACKGROUND CHECK, REFERENCES, NO PETS. Call 336-927-2777.
TWO 2 BR Mobile Homes for rent in town, $400/$450. Call 828-758-0694.
1, 2, & 3 BEDROOM APARTMENTS for rent – Contact Us Today At 828-632-9727.
2 BR, 1 BA, MOBILE HOME, $290 per month, $200 deposit. Call Max Burgess, 828-632-3769 or 828-514-2427.
BETHLEHEM – 2 BR, brick duplex, extra nice, appliances, heat pump, washer-dryer hookup, on dead-end street. No pets. $495 per month, plus deposit with lease. Call 828-495-7302 or 828-310-0991.
14 x 70 MOBILE HOME, 2 BR, 1 BA, Hiddenite area, $450 deposit, $450 monthly. Background will be checked. Call 704-871-1195.
SMALL 3 BR, 1 large bath house, heat pump, in West End, Taylorsville. One small inside pet allowed. $500 per month. Call 828-850-5883. No calls before 8 a.m. please.
SUGAR LOAF AREA – 14 x 70 mobile home, 2 BR, 1.5 BA, kitchen appliances, W & D, heat pump, covered porches, utility building. Will do background check. No smoking and no pets. Call 828-632-6125.
MOBILE HOME – 2 BR, 1 BA. Background check required. Call 828-256-2405.
4 BR, 2 BA Mobile Home, large porch, storage building, paved driveway. Ellendale area. Call 828-612-7342.
14 x 70, 3 BR Mobile Home, 1.5 BA, all appliances furnished, including water. Reference & deposit required. No pets. Ellendale area. Call 828-632-6685.
3 BR Mobile Home Lot for rent. Drumstand Community. Call 704-437-0832.
2 BR, 1 BA Mobile Home, 14 x 56, heat pump, washer, dryer, refrigerator, stove. No pets. Background check required. Section 8 approved. Drumstand Community. Call 704-437-0832.
NICE 2 BR Mobile Home for rent near Taylorsville. $400 rent, $400 deposit. No pets of any kind. Please call 828-303-8570 and leave your full name and phone number.
7 Comments
Are there any other places to rent other than the ones posted located in Alexander County? Looking for a house or doublewide.
We will have updated For Rent ads later today on the website, Wednesday afternoon.
Looking for a 2-3bd house that allows pets!
Do you have any 3 bedrooms that will be posted before Christmas?
Looking for a 4 br locally for $1200ish /month. Large breed gentle well trained dogs must be allowed.
I am looking for at a 2 or 3 bdrm in Alexander County that allows a small dog 4 yrs old fully house broken and accepts Section 8 by the end of July when lease is up or possibly sooner in the price range of 500 or less. Thank you and have a blessed day!!
Looking for Rent or Rent to own houses. 3+ bedrooms and 1+ bathroom. Allows pets. Preferably in the Hoddenite area or close enough to Hiddenite Elementary school. Please contact me. Thank you.