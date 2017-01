Frank Eugene “Gene” Kirkman, 80, of Statesville, died Wednesday, January 11, 2017.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 14, 2017 at Stony Point Presbyterian ARP Church. Burial will follow in the Stony Point Cemetery. The body will lie in state thirty minutes prior to the funeral hour.

