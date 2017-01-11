Wanda Elaine Privette Johns, 50, of Statesville, peacefully and softly went to be with the Lord and her loved ones Wednesday January 11, 2017, at Gordon Hospice House, after battling many health issues with courage, compassion, and love. She held on for her family who loved her so much.

She was born July 13, 1966, in Iredell County, daughter of the late Pete Privette and Ola Mae Parker Privette White. Wanda attended West Iredell High School.

She was a wonderful, beautiful wife, loving mother to Jeffrey, whom she loved very much, and was so proud. Wanda was a true friend to all who knew her. She always had a way of making people laugh. She will always be remembered and loved.

Wanda worked hard at various jobs. She was employed by Sport Knit, Thorlo, Asmo, as well as Uniwood. She was also a member of Horizon Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Darlene Privette Kiser Proffitt.

She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Lemuel Jeffrey Johns, whom she married in September of 1989; and their son, Jeffrey Brandon Johns, both of the home; her brother, Ricky Eugene Privette and wife Susan of Hiddenite; and her sister, Jennifer Lynn White of Statesville. She also leaves her two dogs, Baby Girl and Peanut.

A service honoring Wanda will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, January 14, 2017, at Horizon Church, 316 Signal Hill Dr., Statesville.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Gordons Hospice. Special thanks to Jennifer, Annette, and Melia. Wanda loved all of you.

Memorials and flowers may be sent to 807 Midway Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the Johns Family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.

Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family of Wanda P. Johns.