$0 joining fee for limited time at Alex YMCA

Now, for a limited time, new members can join any branch of the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina with a $0 joining fee. Y members have access to YMCAs across North Carolina and Virginia, as well as the Gateway YWCA in Winston-Salem.

Members belong to the branch they use more than 50% of the time, but can visit other facilities as part of their membership. Details about the membership reciprocity program can be found on the YMCA’s website at ymca

nwnc.org/MyYisEveryY.

Membership at the Y provides access to pool space at various branches, hundreds of group exercise class offerings, gym and racquetball courts, as well as specialty programs including Hot Yoga, CrossFit at three locations, Les Mills GRIT, and state-of-the-art Training Centers at various locations. Members also receive discounts on programs such as youth sports, summer camp, and swim lessons.

“When you join the Y, you’re committing to more than simply becoming healthier,” said Darryl Head, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina. “You are supporting the values and programs that strengthen your community.”

The Y also supports new members in making healthy changes with uFit appointments. Offered at no cost for new members, uFit is a three-session program that provides individuals with the tools and resources they need to succeed. Trained staff help new members set attainable goals, create an easy-to-follow plan, and provide additional support.

The YMCA of Northwest North Carolina includes 16 locations in Forsyth, Stokes, Davie, Yadkin, Iredell, Wilkes, and Alexander Counties. The $0 joining fee special applies to all levels of membership ranging from teen to household with dependents. Visit www.ymcanwnc.org to find more information about the branch closest to you.