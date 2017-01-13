ACHS Teams win three vs. Mooresville

By DN PENNELL, Jr.

The Alexander Central JV and Varsity Basketball Teams returned to the floor after a pair of weather-related postponements with a four-game set against the Mooresville Blue Devils on Wednesday, January 11, in Taylorsville. It was a great day for the Cougar cagers as Alexander posted a 3-1 record overall and swept the Blue Devils in a pair of key varsity contests to close the day. In game one, the Alexander Central JV Women raced to an early lead and rolled to a double-digit win over the visitors from Mooresville. Alexander led 14-2 after one quarter and never looked back en route to a 36-21 win over Mooresville. Freshman guard Teagan Pennell was the offensive leader for the Lady Cougars with a 12-point performance. Lanie Hammer tallied seven points, while Rylie Rhyne chipped in with five points. Morgan Jenkins and Gracie Rhoney contributed four points each in the win.

DEVILS EDGE JV MEN BY PAIR

In the day’s closest game by far, the Mooresville JV Men slipped past Alexander Central 45-43 in a back-and-forth battle of talented squads.

The game was close from start to finish with each team holding slim leads on multiple occasions. Mooresville held a small 23-21 lead at the intermission and managed to maintain the two point advantage at the end of regulation. Lyndon Strickland enjoyed his biggest game of the season with a 20-point effort for the Cougars. Kyle Justin followed Strickland in the scoring column with seven points, while Jem Lowrance and Lucas Walker added five points apiece.

ALEX VARSITY SWEEPS KEEP DOUBLEHEADER

In the varsity contests in the Cougar Den, Alexander Central came away with an important two-game sweep over the visiting Varsity Blue Devils. Alexander’s Varsity Women built a 31-18 halftime lead and led by as much as 20 points in the third period in a 54-41 win over the Lady Devils. With the win, the Lady Cougars maintained a solid position in the league standings as they improved to 4-1 in league action. Mooresville slipped to 3-2 in NPC games with the setback. Alexander shot 55 percent from the field, and three players finished in double figures for the Lady Cougars. Key Key Miller hit on fifty percent of her shots from the floor and finished with a game-high 19 points for ACHS.

Abby Cook had another double-double, finishing with 14 points and 15 rebounds. The senior forward also tallied three assists, three blocks, and a steal. Another senior, Mattie Barr, also tallied double figures in scoring with a 10-point, nine-assist effort for the Lady Cougars.

In the nightcap game, Alexander Central’s Men started quick and never trailed in the game, claiming a 64-55 win over the Blue Devils.

The Cougars improved to 7-7 overall and 3-2 in league games thanks to a balanced offensive attack. Five Cougars scored at least eight points in the win and the team shot 51 percent from the floor and hit seven of 10 three-point attempts. Justin Dula tallied 17 points to lead all scorers, while Kaleb Parsons added 10 points. The pair snatched down six rebounds apiece. Blan Hodges was three for three from the floor and finished with nine points, while Matt Graham and Noah Presnell tallied eight points apiece.

Presnell handed out a team-best six assists, while Parsons recorded four steals on defense.