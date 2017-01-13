Gant’s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR Hall of Fame’s Glory Road

NASCAR Hall of Fame reveals

18 new Iconic Cars on Glory Road

CHARLOTTE – Last weekend, the NASCAR Hall of Fame unveiled a third complete transformation of one of its signature exhibits, “Glory Road,” with a new theme—ICONS. The next generation of this exhibit opened to the public on Saturday, Jan. 7, featuring a lineup of new vehicles that represent some of NASCAR’s most recognizable race cars and drivers throughout the history of NASCAR.

Encircling the Great Hall, Glory Road has served as one of the Hall’s most prominent focal points since opening in 2010, featuring 18 historic race cars from the beginning of NASCAR through present day. Current and historic speedways from across the country are illustrated here as well, where guests can touch the texture of various tracks and feel the intense banking that drivers face week-to-week.

In preparation, the Hall closed its doors from Jan. 2 to 6 for installation of the exhibit. The changeover required extensive cranes and rigging equipment to mount the cars on the surface of Glory Road, which gradually builds to the extreme 33-degree banking found at Talladega Superspeedway.

“Since the first Glory Road installation opened in the Hall in 2010, we’ve always strived to live up to the challenge to continue to show iconic cars from NASCAR’s history,” says NASCAR Hall of Fame Executive Director Winston Kelley. “I believe our exhibits team has again risen to that challenge with this third iteration – Glory Road: ICONS.”

The complete lineup of the new cars installed on Glory Road includes the following.

• 1952 Hudson Hornet driven by Marshall Teague

• 1957 Ford Fairlane driven by Fireball Roberts

• 1964 Plymouth Belvedere driven by Richard Petty

• 1966 Ford Galaxie driven by Wendell Scott

• 1966 Dodge Charger driven by David Pearson

• 1939 Chevrolet Coupe driven by Richie Evans (driven from 1970-1971)

• 1976 Chevrolet Monte Carlo driven by Darrell Waltrip

• 1978 Ford Thunderbird driven by Bobby Allison

• 1982 Oldsmobile Omega driven by Sam Ard

• 1987 Ford Thunderbird driven by Davey Allison

• 1989 Ford Thunderbird driven by Neil Bonnett

• 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass driven by Harry Gant

• 1992 Ford Thunderbird driven by Bill Elliott

• 1995 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Mike Skinner

• 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo driven by Dale Earnhardt

• 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo driven by Jeff Gordon

• 2013 Chevrolet SS driven by Jimmie Johnson

• 2015 Toyota Camry driven by Kyle Busch.

Also in January, the

NASCAR Hall of Fame will continue its limited-time special exhibit, “Smoke: A Tribute to Tony Stewart,” celebrating the end of an era when NASCAR driver Tony Stewart concluded his momentous career at the end of the 2016 season. The exhibit is located in the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s Great Hall and runs until Feb. 24, 2017, featuring 10 vehicles from different eras and racing disciplines narrating Stewart’s rise to NASCAR.

Updated exhibits also coming in January include:

• Memorable Moments: This exhibit highlights history-making moments from the 2016 season.

• Hall of Honor: The Class of 2017 inductees as well as the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR recipient will be enshrined.

• Race Week: The Champions Case honors the champions from NASCAR’s top three touring divisions from the previous year. The Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence recipient will be added to the media exhibit.

• Whelen Hall of Champions: The Whelen Everyday Champion exhibit celebrates a first responder who went above and beyond to protect and serve during the previous year.

General admission tickets to the NASCAR Hall of Fame can be purchased by calling 877-231-2010 or at nascarhall.com. Admission is $19.95 for adults, $17.95 for seniors and military, $12.95 for children 5-12 and free for children younger than 5.

Memberships are available starting at $125. For more details, visit nascarhall.com. Updates are available at facebook.com/nascarhall or by following @NASCARHall on Twitter.

About the NASCAR Hall of Fame

Conveniently located in Uptown Charlotte, North Carolina, the NASCAR Hall of Fame is an interactive entertainment attraction honoring the history and heritage of NASCAR. The high-tech venue, designed to educate and entertain race fans and non-fans alike, opened May 11, 2010, and includes artifacts, hands-on exhibits, a 278-person state-of-the-art theater, Hall of Honor, Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant, NASCAR Hall of Fame Gear Shop and NASCAR Productions-operated broadcast studio. The venue is open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. seven days a week and has an attached parking garage on Brevard Street. (Note: Winter operating hours are Nov. 1- March 31 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. seven days a week.) The 5-acre site also includes a privately developed 19-story office tower and 102,000-square-foot expansion to the Charlotte Convention Center, highlighted by a 40,000-square-foot ballroom. The NASCAR Hall of Fame is owned by the City of Charlotte, licensed by NASCAR and operated by the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority. For more information, visit nascarhall.com.