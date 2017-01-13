Robert “Bob” Leenerts, 56, of Boston Road, Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 13, 2017 in Mebane.

Mr. Leenerts was born January 1, 1961, in Anchorage, Alaska, the son of Robert Alfred Shesky of Zanesville, Ohio and Marilyn Gene Wood Massengarb of New Boston, Illinois.

He was a US Army veteran, who had served as a sergeant in the Gulf War. He had worked as a truck driver and was a member of Freedom Baptist Church. He also earned a degree of Master of Theology and Doctor of Divinity from Slidell Baptist Seminary, in Slidell, Louisiana.

He was preceded in death by his adopted father, Larry Wayne Leenerts, and two infant siblings.

In addition to his father and mother, those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Enita Miller Leenerts of the home; three daughters, Rebecca Leenerts of Moline, Illinois, Atina Keever and husband Rocky of Hiddenite, and Nici Leenerts of Taylorsville; a granddaughter, Jada; a grandson, Jordan; two sisters, Laura Lorraine Jacquin of Silvis, Illinois, and June Ann Swain of Bettenborf, Iowa; and five brothers, Richard Leenerts, Randy Shesky, and Rodney Leenerts, all of Illinois, Raymond Shesky of Ohio, and Rory Leenerts of Illinois.

The funeral service will be at 3 p.m., Saturday, January 21, 2017, at Freedom Baptist Church, in Hiddenite. Dr. Sam Vallini, Rev. James Keever, Rev. Johnny Tomlin, and Rev. Curtis White will officiate. Burial will follow in the Taylorsville City Cemetery, with full military honors accorded by DAV Chapter 84 of Taylorsville. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m., Friday, January 20, 2017 at Adams Funeral Home.

Pallbearers include: Rick Lail, Lee Bombria, Wesley Stout, Jamie Echerd, Dawson Walker, and Jackson Walker.

Memorials may be made to: Bearing Precious Seeds, 1369 Woodville Pike, Milford, OH 45150.

