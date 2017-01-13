Wall wins NC Hare Scramble Championship for 2016

Thomas Wall of Taylorsville wrapped up his second North Carolina Hare Scramble Association Masters-B State Championship after a strong racing season in 2016.

The son of the late Lillie Mae Wall of Meadows, Wall posted one win, four runner-up finishes, and six top-five finishes on the seasons.

With his second state title in hand, Wall is now guaranteed to have his name placed in the NCHSA Hall of Fame. The Taylorsville rider won the title first in 2013.

“I felt I definitely exceeded my expectations in 2016 by winning the championship after suffering injuries in 2014 and 2016,” Wall said.

He continued, “I would like to thank the Lord above and the people who have supported me in achieving this goal. They include: RW Floyd, Jimmie White, Derrick Barnes, Jarred Daniels, Wayne Dial, Lee Pauley, Dan Koscheck, Chris Norman, Kevin Smith, Cory Foxx, and Richard and Richie Clippard.”

Wall dedicated his wins and championship to the Team Thomas Pitt Posse of Jimmie and Glenda White and the late, great Braxton Smith…the Real 438.

He noted that he will be racing in the Mid-East Racing Series in 2017.

The 206 North Carolina Hare Scramble Association Awards Banquet will be held on January 29, at the Statesville Civic Center in Iredell County.