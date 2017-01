Willie “Scott” Barker, 53, of Stony Point, passed away Friday, January 13, 2017.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 16, 2017 at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Stony Point Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m., prior to the service, at Chapman Funeral Home.