Bethlehem Business Association to hold first meeting on Jan. 26

The Alexander County Economic Development Corporation, under the guidance of the Catawba County Chamber of Commerce, is inviting business leaders in the Bethlehem Community of Alexander County to the first meeting of the Bethlehem Business Association. The new organization will meet on Thursday, January 26, 2017, at 5:30 p.m. at PJ’s Bethlehem Seafood & Steak.

The purpose of the new Bethlehem Business Association is to bring Bethlehem business owners together to help strengthen and grow the community by listening to concerns and ideas, business-to-business networking, promotion and marketing, and more.

While the agenda for the first meeting is not yet complete, the gathering will likely involve general discussion of the association, adoption of bylaws, election of officers, determination of meeting schedule, etc.

The Bethlehem Business Association is being formed by a collaboration of Bethlehem business leaders, the Alexander County Economic Development Corporation, and the Catawba County Chamber of Commerce. Planning has been ongoing since May 2016.

Efforts are now underway to contact business owners in the Bethlehem Community via email and phone to invite them to the meeting; however, if you own or manage a business in Bethlehem and were not contacted, you are welcome to attend. A large representation of business owners is essential for the Bethlehem Business Association to be successful.

For more information, contact Gary Herman with the Alexander County EDC at (828) 632-1378 or glherman@alexandercountync.gov, or Ryan Sanford with the Catawba County Chamber of Commerce at (828) 431-7241 or rsanford@catawbachamber.org.