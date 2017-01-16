Emery Carson Eller, Jr., 85, of Taylorsville, passed away Monday, January 16, 2017 at Catawba Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 19, 2017, at Poplar Springs Baptist Church, in Taylorsville, with Rev. Allen Fox officiating. Burial with Funeral Honors by the United States Marine Corps and Chapter 84 of Disabled American Veterans will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m., prior to the service, at the church.

Mr. Eller was born June 9, 1931, in Ashe County, son of Emery Carson, Sr. and Goldie Wiles Eller. He was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church and retired from Schneider Mills.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Bumgarner Eller; and a step-daughter, Ruth Ann Bumgarner Bost.

He is survived by a son, Ricky Carson Eller and wife Teresa of North Wilkesboro; two sisters, Frances Laws and Wave Marsh, both of North Wilkesboro; two brothers, Frank Eller and wife Nancy of North Wilkesboro, and Joe Eller and wife Janet of Wilkesboro; and a step-grandson, Jonathan Fox.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Poplar Springs Baptist Church, c/o Amy Johnson, 5021 Hwy. 16 North, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com.