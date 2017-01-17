Clay “Buck” Holland
Clay “Buck” Holland, 86, of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at Gordon Hospice House.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete.
Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the Holland Family.
Posted in Obituaries
Related Posts
Ruby Dee Moose Harrington
Emery Carson Eller, Jr.
Robert “Bob” Leenerts
Willie “Scott” Barker
Wanda Elaine Privette Johns
Frank Eugene “Gene” Kirkman
Kita Elaine Feimster
Richard Jackson Watts
Jacqulene Diane Feimster Rollins
Robert Preston Killian, “Bob”
Janet Lucile Walker
Marjorie Noreen Mossholder
Hazel Elizabeth White Cagle
Lula Margie Marie Deal Hall
Paula Lynn Teague
Daniel Ray Adkins
Adeline Ann Rogers & Miles Guy Rogers
Marjorie Ruth Wike Giffin (Margie)
Kim Annette Jolly
Joyce Corine Goforth Minton
Angelia “Angie” Dawn Munday Keever
Roger Eller, Jr.
Matie Gray Wilson
James Franklin Bolick
Diane Barber Armstrong
Emmett Roger Warren
January 16, 2017 | 3 Comments »