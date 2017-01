Eller Marlene Griffin Royal, 69, of Millers Creek, passed away on Tuesday January 18, 2017.

Eller was born on Thursday, February 13, 1947, in Wilkes, to Forrester S. Griffin and Lillian Flowerbelle Adams.

Eller is survived by her daughter, Patricia Garris of Hays; a son, Jeff Finney of Millers Creek; sisters, Jessie Canter of Taylorsville, and Betty Nelson of Hays; and a brother, HD Morton of Mulberry.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to: American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK; or American Heart Association, 7029 Albert Pick Rd Ste. 200, Greensboro, NC 27409.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.