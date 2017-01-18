HELP WANTED

NEED TRUCK DRIVER CDL to pull mobile homes locally. This is a part-time job. J.W. Construction, 828-632-8420.

************

NEED 2 PEOPLE to help set up D/W & Modulars. Some framing & roofing a plus. J.W. Construction, 828-632-8420.

************

MEDICAL ASSISTANT & X-RAY TECHNICIAN needed, Monday – Thursday, $17 – $20 per hour depending on skill level. Full-time or part-time. Send resume to: Medical Assistant, P.O. Box 279, Taylorsville, NC 28681, or text: 828-726-7374 for interview.

************

NEED construction workers, must have NCDL, roofers and vinyl siding installers, also someone who knows all around interior trim out and painting. Please call and leave number; will return call same day. 828-758-4555.

************

NEED Weekend Electrician. Text 828-640-3545.

************

NEED VETERINARIAN 2 days per month at an equine center. Text 828-640-3545.

************

OUTSTANDING PART-TIME OPPORTUNITY

Property Management company is seeking a part-time Site Manager in Taylorsville for Crest Knolls and Ridgeway Apartments. Site Manager must reside on the property with a FREE apartment as part of compensation. Customer Service, Computer, and Management skills needed. Credit and Criminal check required. Submit resume to Robbyn Terry at: rterry@partnershippm.com, fax to 336-544-7728, or mail to PO Box 26405, Greensboro, NC 27404-6405. Equal Opportunity Employer.

************

EXPERIENCED SAWYER for hardwood sawmill. Compensation commensurate with skill level. Apply in person to 2762 Hickory Hwy, Statesville, or call 704-878-9784. Contact person is Ray Hunt.

************

Co Drivers: Sign-on bonus!! Home weekends! Great weekly pay. Direct deposit. Drop & hook. Contact Ashley: 586-920-0131.

************

PAVING CREW / SET-UP CREW/ CDL DRIVER – Looking for a Self-motivated individuals. Hands on. Labor Intense. Valid driver’s license (Class A preferred). Punctual & prepared for work daily. Must be willing to work in changing elements. Health/Dental Ins & Uniforms provided. Full time. Serious Inquires Only! Contact 828-441-1009 or email at april@ppavinginc.com to apply.

************

FULL TIME, must have NCDL, modular home service person wanted; also interior trim out with some sheet rock experience wanted, shingle and vinyl siding installers needed, will train, also openings for weekend workers. Call 828-758-0694 between 10 am and 4 pm.

************

HELP WANTED – Hiring full-time med techs, CNA’s & PCA’s and also dietary. Apply in person at Alexander Assisted Living, 3032 Hwy. 16 South, Taylorsville. For more information, call 632-4443 and ask for Holly.