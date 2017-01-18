LEGAL NOTICES

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

16 CvD 333

ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate

Plaintiff

-vs-

UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF DAVID WILLIAMS, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF CHARLES ROSS JAMES, RUBY JAMES, Defendants

Under and by virtue of an order of the District Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, made and entered in the action entitled ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff vs. UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF DAVID WILLIAMS, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF CHARLES ROSS JAMES, RUBY JAMES, Defendants, the undersigned commissioner will on February 2, 2017, at 11:00 AM offer for sale and sell for cash, to the last and highest bidder at public auction, at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina in Taylorsville, the following described property lying in Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at three persimmons on bank of creek, J.C. Burgess corner and G.W. Warren’s line; thence with said Burgess line and the creek South 36 poles to a stake on the bank of the creek near the mouth of a ditch, J.C. Burgess corner; thence with said ditch South 28° East 48 poles to a poplar on the bank of said creek, Burgess corner; Thence North 80° West 139 poles to a birch, Miller’s line; thence with Miller’s line and J. W. Warren’s line North 57° East 62 poles to a gum, said Warren corner; thence with his line East 23 1/2 poles to a gum, said Warren’s corner; thence with his line South 76° East 16 poles to a stone, Warren’s corner; thence with his line North 53 1/2° East 45 poles to the BEGINNING, containing 30 acres, more or less.

Also being identified as Pin#3788-13-7204, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 30 acres, McClain Road

The sale will be made subject to all existing easements and restrictions, any superior liens, all outstanding city and county taxes, all local improvement assessments against the above-described property not included in the judgment in the above-entitled cause, any prior lien in favor of the State of North Carolina, any right of redemption of the United States and any rights of any persons in possession. A deposit of the greater of $750.00 or five (5) percent of the successful bid will be required at the time of sale unless the highest bid is by a taxing unit; then a deposit shall not be required.

Upon delivery of the deed, the winning bidder shall be required to pay the costs of recordation of the deed, including deed stamp taxes due to the Register of Deeds.

This the 3rd day of January, 2017.

Richard J. Kania

Commissioner

600-A Centrepark Drive

Asheville, NC 28805

(828) 252-8010

jan25-17c

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

16 CvD 319

ALEXANDER COUNTY, a Body politic and corporate, Plaintiff,

-vs-

UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF JUDITH C. DEMICO, TIMOTHY NICHOLS, Defendants,

Under and by virtue of an order of the District Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, made and entered in the action entitled ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff vs. UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF JUDITH C. DEMICO, TIMOTHY NICHOLS, Defendants, the undersigned commissioner will on February 2, 2017 at 11:00 AM offer for sale and sell for cash, to the last and highest bidder at public auction, at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina in Taylorsville, the following described property lying in Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at an iron stake in the northwest corner of D. Gelespie, the northeast corner of T. Little and the southeast corner of A. Church, and runs thence with Church’s eastern line North 20 deg. 30 min. 23 sec. west 58.39 feet to an iron stake; thence North 34 deg. 34 min. 54 sec. west 42.92 feet to an iron stake in a southern line of J. Cooper, thence with Cooper’s southern line North 34 deg. 10 min. 06 sec. East 99.96 feet to an iron stake; thence continuing with Cooper’s southern line North 71 deg. 30 min. 18 sec. East 119.15 feet to an iron stake in the northwest corner of J. Little; thence with Little’s western line South 07 deg. 01 min. 11 sec. East 119.82 feet to an iron stake in the northwest corner of M. Caraballo; thence with Caraballo’s western line South 06 deg. 58 min. 26 sec. East 90.29 feet to an iron stake in the northern line of D. Gelespie; thence with the northern line of D. Gelespie South 89 deg, 28 min. 11 sec. west 44.41 feet to an iron stake; thence continuing with Gilespie’s northern line South 89 deg. 08 min. 54 sec. west 105.54 feet to the BEGINNING and containing 0.672 acres, more or less, according to a survey made thereof by Donald S. Miller, R.L.S., of the Louis and Judith DeMico property dated August 29, 1969.

Also hereby conveyed is the right, privilege and easement to run with the land to use a private roadway extending across the lands of D. Gilespie (formerly lands of Aubrey Moretz) to SR 1142, which said roadway crosses the above lands at the Southwest corner. This conveyance is also made subject to the right of way across the above lands for said roadway which runs Northward to Lake Hickory.

Also being identified as PIN# 3715-08-7198, Parcel #0004410, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 90 Hughes Blvd.

The sale will be made subject to all existing easements and restrictions, any superior liens, all outstanding city and county taxes, all local improvement assessments against the above-described property not included in the judgment in the above-entitled cause, any prior lien in favor of the State of North Carolina, any right of redemption of the United States and any rights of any persons in possession. A deposit of the greater of $750.00 or five (5) percent of the successful bid will be required at the time of sale unless the highest bid is by a taxing unit; then a deposit shall not be required.

Upon delivery of the deed, the winning bidder shall be required to pay the costs of recordation of the deed, including deed stamp taxes due to the Register of Deeds.

This the 5 day of January, 2017.

Richard J. Kania

Commissioner

600-A Centrepark Drive

Asheville, NC 28805

(828) 252-8010

TAX VALUE: $13,387.00

OPENING BID: $3,917.00

jan25-17c

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

16 CvD 228

ALEXANDER COUNTY, a Body politic and corporate, Plaintiff,

-vs-

UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF WILLIAM CARROL GOODMAN, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF ROSS GOODMAN, DANNY GOODMAN, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DANNY GOODMAN, DORIS SETZER, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DORIS SETZER, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF JOHNNY ALLEN GOODMAN, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF PATSY HERRON, RICKY HERRON,

UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF RICKY HERRON, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF JUNE PARKER, TERESA GAYLE PARKER WATSON, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF TERESA GAYLE PARKER WATSON, ELIZABETH PARKER, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ELIZABETH PARKER, NORMAN RAY PARKER, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF NORMAN RAY PARKER, NORTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, Lienholder and CHAPMAN FUNERAL HOMES, INC., Lienholder, Defendants,

Under and by virtue of an order of the District Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, made and entered in the action entitled ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff vs. UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF WILLIAM CARROL GOODMAN, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF ROSS GOODMAN, DANNY GOODMAN, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DANNY GOODMAN, DORIS SETZER, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DORIS SETZER, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF JOHNNY ALLEN GOODMAN, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF PATSY HERRON, RICKY HERRON, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF RICKY HERRON, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF JUNE PARKER, TERESA GAYLE PARKER WATSON, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF TERESA GAYLE PARKER WATSON, ELIZABETH PARKER, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ELIZABETH PARKER, NORMAN RAY PARKER, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF NORMAN RAY PARKER, NORTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, Lienholder, CHAPMAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., Lienholder, Defendants, the undersigned commissioner will on February 2, 2017 at 11:00 AM offer for sale and sell for cash, to the last and highest bidder at public auction, at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina in Taylorsville, the following described property lying in Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING on a PK nail located where the centerline of Smith Farm Road (Secondary Road 1637) intersects with the Gar Smith line, and runs South 86° 22′ 9″ West 199.99 feet with the center of Smith Farm Road to a PK nail in its center; thence North 3° 37′ 51″ West 176.48 feet to an iron stake; thence North 86° 41′ 49″ East 201.15 feet to an iron stake in the line of Gar Smith; thence South 3° 15′ 13″ East 175.33 feet to the BEGINNING, containing 0.81 of an acre, more or less, and described in accordance with survey of Alfred F. Williams, R.L.S., last revised November 27, 1996.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0062801, PIN# 3786 99 6452, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 1460 Smith Farm Rd.

The sale will be made subject to all existing easements and restrictions, any superior liens, all outstanding city and county taxes, all local improvement assessments against the above-described property not included in the judgment in the above-entitled cause, any prior lien in favor of the State of North Carolina, any right of redemption of the United States and any rights of any persons in possession. A deposit of the greater of $750.00 or five (5) percent of the successful bid will be required at the time of sale unless the highest bid is by a taxing unit; then a deposit shall not be required.

Upon delivery of the deed, the winning bidder shall be required to pay the costs of recordation of the deed, including deed stamp taxes due to the Register of Deeds.

This the 5 day of January, 2017.

Richard J. Kania

Commissioner

600-A Centrepark Drive

Asheville, NC 28805

(828) 252-8010

TAX VALUE: $17,250.00

OPENING BID: $ 5,900.00

jan25-16c

16 SP 116

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA,

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by David W. Parsons and Gerry R. Parsons to Jason L. Payne, Trustee(s), which was dated March 30, 2006, and recorded on March 31, 2006, in Book 0493 at Page 2169, Alexander County Registry, North Carolina.

Default having been made of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note evidencing said default having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door of the county courthouse where the property is located, or the usual and customary location at the county courthouse for conducting the sale on February 3, 2017, at 10:00 AM, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property situated in Alexander County, North Carolina, to wit:

Tract 1: Beginning on an existing iron stake said point of being the Northwest corner of the Harrington Cemetery properties, and a common corner with the properties of Paul W. Harrington, Sr., thence running South 73Â° 14′ 53″ West 44.5 feet to an iron stake, thence North 17Â° 10′ West 249.45 feet to a nail and cap located in the center of State Road No. 1529, thence with the center line of said road, North 60Â° 56′ 33″ East 175 feet to a nail, thence South 17Â° 33′ 39″ East 314.14 feet to an iron stake in the line of the Harrington Cemetery Properties; thence South 85Â° 12′ 53″ West 131.98 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 1.10 acres, more or less.

BACK TITLE REFERENCE is made to deed recorded in Book 322, Page 282, Alexander County Registry.

TRACT II: BEING a triangular shaped tract of land containing 0.29 acres, more or less, more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING on a nail and cap located in the center line of State Road #1529, said point being the Northwest Corner of the properties of Paul W. Harrington, Jr., thence running with his line South 17Â° 10′ East 249.45 feet to a stake, said point being the Southwest corner of the properties of Paul W. Harrington, Jr., thence a new line North 40Â° 57′ 32″ West 249.46 feet to a point located in the center of State Road #1529, said point being indicated by an iron stake located 24.39 feet from said corner in the aforementioned line, thence with the center line of said road North 60Â° 56′ 33″ East 102.85 feet to the point of Beginning, and containing 0.29 acres, more or less.

BACK TITLE REFERENCE is made to Deed recorded in Book 322, Page 284, Alexander County Registry.

Save and except any releases, deeds of release or prior conveyances of record.

Said property is commonly known as 220 JC Park Loop Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

A cash deposit (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts are immediately due and owing. THIRD PARTY PURCHASERS MUST PAY THE EXCISE TAX AND THE RECORDING COSTS FOR THEIR DEED.

Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS WHERE IS.” There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, any unpaid land transfer taxes, special assessments, easements, rights of way, deeds of release, and any other encumbrances or exceptions of record. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owner(s) of the property is/are David W. Parsons.

An Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination [NCGS Â§ 45-21.16A(b)(2)]. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

Substitute Trustee

Brock & Scott, PLLC

Attorneys for Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

5431 Oleander Drive

Suite 200

Wilmington, NC 28403

PHONE: (910) 392-4988

FAX: (910) 392-8587

File No.: 16-16834-FC01

jan25-17c

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Berlene Lail Jarvis, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 18th day of April, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of January, 2017.

RONNIE RAEFORD JARVIS

5930 Charlie Little Rd.

Granite Falls, NC 28630

STEVEN RAY JARVIS

2010 Icard Ridge Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

feb8-17p

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

16 SP 115

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust made by Sammy E. Decker, Jr. and Wife Henrietta R. Decker to Frances Jones, Trustee(s), dated the 28th day of July, 2011, and recorded in Book 549, Page 1228, in Alexander County Registry, North Carolina, default having been made in the payment of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Substitute Trustee Services, Inc. having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, North Carolina and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse Door in the City of Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, at 12:00 PM on January 27, 2017 and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of Alexander, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

Being all of Tract Number 3, 2 53 acres, as the same is shown in plat recorded in Plat Book 13 at Page 25 of the Alexander County Registry, to which reference is hereby made for greater certainty of description by metes and bounds. Together with improvements located thereon; said property being located at 215 Mike Abbey Lane, Taylorsville, North Carolina.There is also conveyed herewith a 30 foot wide right-of-way easement, a 45 foot wide right-of-way easement and 51 foot radius circular cul-de-sac all as the same are shown in Plat recorded in Plat Book 13 at Page 25 of the Alexander County Registry connecting with SR 1606 running from the southwestern corner of said 2 53 acre tract to connect with SR 1606, Crouch Road, a total distance of approximately 900 feet said 30 foot wide right-of-way easement, 45 foot wide right-of-way easement and 51 foot radius circular cul-de-sac being for ingress, egress and regress and the placement of all types of utility lines, water lines and if necessary sewer lines and said right-of-way easements are non-exclusive in nature and being for the mutual use of the Grantors and Grantees herein their heirs, successors and assigns and said right-of-way easements to be appurtenant to and run with the lands of the Grantors and Grantees herein their heirs, successors and assigns in perpetuity.

Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in NCGS §45-21.23.

Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, as well as the court costs of Forty-Five Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by NCGS §7A-308(a)(1).

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. Also, this property is being sold subject to all taxes, special assessments, and prior liens or encumbrances of record and any recorded releases. Said property is also being sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws.

A deposit of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Additional Notice for Residential Property with Less than 15 rental units, including Single-Family Residential Real Property

An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving the notice of foreclosure sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

c/o Hutchens Law Firm

P.O. Box 1028

4317 Ramsey Street

Fayetteville, North Carolina 28311

Phone No: (910) 864-3068

https://sales.hutchenslawfirm.com

Case No: 1193811 (FC.FAY)

jan-18-17c

NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE OF NORTH CAROLINA

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

ALEXANDER COUNTY

16SP114

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY MARCUS B. PARSON AND ANNIE MAREA PARSON DATED DECEMBER 16, 2011 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 552 AT PAGE 2192 IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY PUBLIC REGISTRY, NORTH CAROLINA

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in the above-referenced deed of trust and because of default in the payment of the secured indebtedness and failure to perform the stipulation and agreements therein contained and, pursuant to demand of the owner and holder of the secured debt, the undersigned substitute trustee will expose for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place of sale at the county courthouse of said county at 11:30AM on January 27, 2017 the following described real estate and any other improvements which may be situated thereon, in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING on an axle in the South right-of-way line of Sunset Drive (Secondary Road 1345), the Northwest corner of George Bard, said axle being located North 89 degrees 14 minutes 47 seconds West 413.15 feet from a mag nail located where the centerline of Sunset Drive intersects with the centerline of NC Hwy. 16, and runs South 3 degrees 2 minutes 4 seconds Wet 182.04 feet to an iron stake in the line of the property of Alexander County and being the Southwest corner of George Bard; thence North 86 degrees 3 minutes 28 seconds West 249.87 feet with the line of Alexander County to an old iron stake; thence North 85 degrees 50 minutes 29 seconds West 39.91 feet with said line to an old iron stake; thence North 14 degrees 19 minutes 47 seconds West 76. 38 feet to an iron stake; thence North 32 degrees 43 minutes 19 seconds East 199.53 feet with the line of Clyde Hubbard, Jr. to an iron stake in the South right-of-way line of Sunset Drive; thence South 43 degrees 9 minutes 14 seconds East 99.92 feet with said right-of-way line to an axle; thence South 87 degrees 3 minutes 30 seconds East 141.62 feet with said right-of-way line to the BEGINNING, containing 1.29 acres, more or less, and being described in accordance with survey of Foresight Surveying dated March 24, 2000.FOR BACK TITLE see Deed recorded in Book 409 at Page 133 of the Alexander County Registry, this being all of Tract I from said Deed.

And Being more commonly known as: 85 Sunset Dr, Taylorsville, NC 28681

The record owner(s) of the property, as reflected on the records of the Register of Deeds, is/are Marcus B. Parson.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. This sale is made subject to all prior liens and encumbrances, and unpaid taxes and assessments including but not limited to any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. This sale will be held open ten days for upset bids as required by law. Following the expiration of the statutory upset period, all remaining amounts are IMMEDIATELY DUE AND OWING. Failure to remit funds in a timely manner will result in a Declaration of Default and any deposit will be frozen pending the outcome of any re-sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Substitute Trustee or the attorney of any of the foregoing.

SPECIAL NOTICE FOR LEASEHOLD TENANTS: If you are a tenant residing in the property, be advised that an Order for Possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser. Also, if your lease began or was renewed on or after October 1, 2007, be advised that you may terminate the rental agreement upon written notice to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time notice of termination is provided. You may be liable for rent due under the agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The date of this Notice is January 6, 2017.

Grady I. Ingle or Elizabeth B. Ells

Substitute Trustee

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107

http://shapiroattorneys.com/nc/

16-086154

jan18-17c

Notice

Smart Start agencies in Alexander, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Chatham, Cleveland, Iredell, Lincoln-Gaston, Mitchell-Yancey, Montgomery, Rutherford-Polk-McDowell, Union and Watauga Counties are seeking proposals from account firms to provide accounting services for the fourteen county region for the period July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2020. Interested parties may request a bid package by contacting:

Partnership for Children of the Foothills

338 Withrow Road, Suite B

Forest City, NC 28043

828-245-8673

Proposal Deadline is 5:00 p.m. January 30, 2017.

jan18-17c

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Escar William Childers, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 11th day of April, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of January, 2017.

RENDA PENNELL STARNES

1064 Gill Childers Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

feb1-17p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Jennie Parlier Icard, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 11th day of April, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of January, 2017.

RICHARD LEWIS ICARD

966 8th St. NE

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

feb1-17p

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Betty Baity Reese, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of April, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 21st day of December, 2016.

GREGORY WAYNE BOWMAN

2032 Church Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

jan25-17p

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Judith Anne Lovelace, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 28th day of March, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 15th day of November, 2016.

SYLVIA PATRICIA BUNTON

52 Fairfield Acres Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

jan18-17p