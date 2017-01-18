Ruby Dee Moose Harrington

, 89, of Taylorsville, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at Frye Regional Medical Center.

She was born on July 21, 1927, in Alexander County, daughter of the late Byron Everette and Carrie Teague Moose. Ruby was a member at East Taylorsville Baptist Church.

Throughout her life, she worked as a chicken farmer for Tyson’s and enjoyed shopping, eating out, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, A. Harold Harrington, two brothers, and a sister.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Jacque Meadows and husband Keith; sons, Don Harrington and wife Wanda, and Tony Harrington; grandsons, Brian Meadows and wife Tiffany, Chris Meadows and wife DeeDee, Bradley Harrington and wife Kate, and Mark Harrington and wife Carla; four great-granddaughters; five great-grandsons; and a caregiver, Rowena Childers.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 19, 2017, from 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service, with the service to follow, at 4:00 p.m., in the funeral home chapel. Rev. Gary Jennings and Rev. James Lockee will be officiating. Burial will follow at Taylorsville City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Gordon’s Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.

The family will be gathering at Jacque’s house for any friends and family who would like to come by and show their respects.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.