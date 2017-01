Elizabeth Lee Sanders, 102, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at Valley Nursing Center.

She was born in Norfolk, Virginia, on June 6, 1914, daughter of the late John and Myra Morton Sanders. Elizabeth was an actress.

In keeping with Ms. Sanders wishes, her remains were donated to medical research.

In lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to the Alexander County Animal Shelter, 116 Waggin Trail, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

