ACHS Wrestling and Men’s Basketball Teams take wins over Statesville Thursday night

By D.N. PENNELL, Jr.

The Alexander Central Wrestling Team grabbed a one-sided 65-12 win over the Statesville Greyhounds in a North Piedmont Conference Wrestling match on Thursday evening, January 19, in Taylorsville.

At the same time, the ACHS Varsity Men’s Basketball Team was collecting a key NPC hoops win over the Statesville Greyhounds in a game played at Statesville Senior High School.

The one-sided mat win lifted ACHS to 4-1 in NPC contests with two league clashes remaining. The team was slated to travel to South Iredell on Friday, January 20, and will host North Iredell on Tuesday, January 24, for Senior Night.

In Thursday’s win, Chase Warren, Noah Queen, Bubba Thompson, Isaac Chapman, and Charlie Lee recorded pinfall victories for the Cougars. Jordan Brown, Jacovi Craig, and Chase Treadway captured decision victories for the Cougars, while Ethan Lewis won by injury default.

ACHS also received three forfeit wins.

ACHS BASKETBALL LOSES THREE OF FOUR AT STATESVILLE

The ACHS Basketball Teams traveled to Statesville Sr. High School on Thursday, for four North Piedmont Conference games versus the Greyhounds. For the most part, the day belonged to the Hounds, as Statesville swept three of four matches on the day.

Alexander’s lone win of the evening came in the final game of the night as the Varsity Cougar Men rolled to a 59-44 win. The game was tied at 28-28 at the half before the Cougars broke the contest open with an 18-3 run in the third period.

Seniors Justin Dula and Kaleb Parsons led the Cougars in scoring. Dula tallied 20 points to lead all scorers, while Parsons finished the evening with 14 points.

The win upped Alexander’s league record to 5-2 with a key home contest against South Iredell set for Friday evening, January 20, in Taylorsville.

Prior to the varsity men’s game, Statesville took three straight wins to open the day.

In JV women’s action, Statesville claimed a 39-31 win over Alexander. In the loss, Rylie Rhyne scored eight points for ACHS, while Gracie Rhoney and Teagan Pennell scored seven points each.

Alexander’s JV Men lost another close game on Thursday, suffering a 42-38 loss to the young Greyhounds of Statesville. Lyndon Strickland with 10 points and Kyle Justice with nine points led the JV Cougars.

LADY COUGARS FALL DESPITE COOK’S 35 TH DOUBLE DOUBLE

In Thursday’s Varsity Women’s contest, Alexander Central suffered a costly loss in a 52-49 setback against Statesville. The loss dropped ACHS to 5-2 in the NPC and puts the Cougars two games behind North Iredell in the standings.

In the loss, Abby Cook scored 13 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for her 35 th career double-double. The effort allowed Cook to set a new school record for double-doubles in a career, surpassing the previous mark of 34 by Madi Suddreth.