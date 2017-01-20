Dewey Poe Austin, Sr. was called home by his Heavenly Father on Friday, January 20, 2017, at his home, in the Ellendale Community of Alexander County. Family and friends gathered around him as he peacefully entered into heaven.

Mr. Austin followed in death his cherished wife of 65 years, Sadie S. Austin, whom he missed terribly since her passing last year.

Mr. Austin was born December 29, 1929, to parents Carris Jones Austin and Sue Kirby Austin, who both preceded him in death. His brother, Col. Maynard Austin, Sr., and a sister, Jeanie Sue Kirby, preceded him in death as well.

Those left to cherish Mr. Austin’s memory are his daughter, Denise Austin Rudisill and husband David; his son, Dewey (Dirk) P. Austin, Jr. and wife Wesley; and his grandsons, Caleb Jones Austin and Cohen Douglas Austin. Mr. Austin was also blessed with nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

Mr. Austin served the children and parents of Ellendale Elementary School in Alexander County for a total of 29 years, where he touched the lives of many children in their formative years. During this span of time, he began in the role of teacher and then became the principal, while still maintaining his classroom responsibilities. Even after moving solely to the role of Principal, Mr. Austin always maintained close contact with every classroom as he always placed a child’s learning and education as most important. Mr. Austin served as Ellendale’s Principal for 26 years.

In addition, Mr. Austin was a faithful member of Antioch Baptist Church, where he was a member of the Sanctuary Choir and ministered to his peers as a Sunday School teacher for 45 years. Mr. Austin also served on many committees to support the workings of the church which he loved and cherished. Mr. Austin loved to garden and was known to spin many a yarn about school and farm life.

The family will receive friends at Antioch Baptist Church on Saturday evening, January 21, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Mr. Austin’s funeral will be held at 3:00 p.m., on Sunday, January 22 at the church. Rev. Mark Morris and Rev. Mike Johnson will be officiating the service.

Pallbearers will be Ray Welborn, Martin Garvin, Trent Craig, Steve Richey, Jerry Bowman, Greg Bowman, and Shawn Pennell.

Honorary pallbearers will be Caleb Austin, Cohen Austin, David Rudisill, Patrick Starnes, Lonnie Starnes, and Terry Myers.

Mr. Austin’s family wishes to extend their gratitude for the wonderful care he received through excellent caregivers and Caldwell County Hospice. The family would also like to thank the numerous friends and neighbors who made it possible for him to stay at home during his final years.

The family requests that memorials be made to the Antioch Baptist Church Music or Youth Programs or Caldwell County Hospice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

