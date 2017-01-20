Earl Gilman Croissette, Sr., 75, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2017, at Caldwell Hospice, in Hudson.

Born on July 14, 1941, he was the son of the late Walter Gilman Croissette, Jr. and Mabel Gross Croissette of Pennsylvania. Earl loved to walk their dog “Pugs” and loved riding his John Deere Tractor “Johnny”. He also enjoyed cutting trees, splitting wood, and was a skilled carpenter. His early years of life were spent farming with his family.

In addition to his parents, Earl was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Croissette Gerhart, and two nieces.

He is survived by his wife, Pauline Hawk Croissette; three children, Pamela Jean Croissette McCullough and husband Daniel “Dan”, Barbara Ann Croissette Steskal and husband Randy, and Earl Gilman Croissette, Jr. and wife Delorse; four grandchildren, Brian and Nicole McCullough, and Michael and Amanda Steskal; a sister, Nancy Landis of Perkiomenville, Pennsylvania; a brother; and a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and many special friends.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 22, 2017, at 2:00 p.m., at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, in Hickory. Rev. Mike Gordon will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hospice of Caldwell – in Hudson, 526 Pine Mountain Rd, Hudson, NC 28638; or Cooperative Christian Ministries, 31 First Ave. SE, Hickory, NC 28602.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

