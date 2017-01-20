Lady Cougars use strong defensive effort to down Lady Vikings 58-38

By DeCHANE GRINTON/Times Intern

The Alexander Central Lady Cougars started the game off with stingy defense in the first half: holding the Vikings to 15 points and forcing 12 turnovers in a 58-38 win over South Iredell on Friday night, January 20, in Taylorsville.

Both sides of the court were controlled by Alexander junior Key Key Miller, who finished the game with 22 points and four steals.

The Lady Cougars followed up the strong defensive outing in the first half with an equally prolific offensive effort in the second half recording 36 points, including shooting 75% from the three-point line. Senior Forward Abby Cook helped lead the way with the only double-double of the game (16 points and 10 rebounds).

The 20 point win by the Lady Cougars was the 11th win of the season, while also putting them at 6-2 in the conference.