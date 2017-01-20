Senior Leaders Kaleb Parsons and Justin Dula help lift Cougar Men to a 64-58 victory over the Vikings

By DeCHANE GRINTON/Times Intern

In Friday’s Varsity Men’s finale, Alexander Central and South Iredell started off with extremely hot shooting in the first quarter (Alexander Central 69.2%, South Iredell 70.0%), while the Cougars close the quarter up 20-19. Kaleb Parsons started the game with nine early points despite early foul trouble, finishing the game with 23 points and eight rebounds.

The second quarter was dominated by South Iredell Guard Alex Angle, who finished the quarter with 13 points, including four for five from three point range. Justin Dula carried the Cougars in the second; tallying 7 points and 6 rebounds, finishing the game with the only double-double of the contest (15 points, 11 rebounds).

The game was decided in the second half by Alexander Central’s superb defense, which held the Vikings to 23 points after giving up 35 points in the first half. The win gives the Cougars their 10th win of the season, also bringing their conference record to 6-2.