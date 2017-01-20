Suspect sought in Bethlehem vehicle break-ins

Authorities are looking for the person or persons responsible for a rash of breaking and entering crimes to cars in the Bethlehem Community.

On January 18, 2017, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office received 18 reports of Breaking & Entering to Motor Vehicles that occurred in the Bethlehem area, near Greenlea Circle, Hillsboro Road, and Wittenburg Springs. The incidents occurred in the early morning hours of January 18.

Vehicles were both locked and unlocked when entry was made. Items stolen include change, women’s purses, backpacks, etc. Alexander County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any information in reference to these incidents. A photo of a possible suspect is shown above.

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking identification of this suspect. Please contact Detective Daniel Millsaps with Alexander County Sheriff’s Office with any information, (828) 632-1111, ext. 617.