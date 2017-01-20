Wanted man arrested after car chase

After a short car chase this week, local law officers have apprehended a Lenoir man who had several oustanding warrants in three counties for his arrest.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at approximately 7:20 p.m., officers with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and Taylorsville Police attempted to stop an older model Nissan Maxima, gold in color, near Wayside Church Road and NC 16 South of Taylorsville, according to Chief Deputy Tod Jones of the Sheriff’s Office.

When the officers activated their blue lights and sirens, the vehicle refused to stop. Officers chased the vehicle for a short period and were able to get the vehicle stopped.

The driver of the car, Randall Kent Brank, age 21 of Lenoir, was arrested on scene. Brank was charged with flee to elude arrest and had numerous outstanding warrants from Catawba, Burke, and Lincoln counties.

Bond was set at $328,000 and Brank has a first court appearance on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.