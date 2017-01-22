Donnie Guy Waugh, 87, of Statesville, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2017, at Davis Regional Medical Center, after a lengthy illness.

Donnie was born August 19, 1929, in Iredell County, son of the late Clarence Marshall Waugh and Bessie Louise Guy Waugh.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 25, 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home Chapel, Stony Point. Funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. Rev. Roger Crider will officiate, with Military Honors following the service.

