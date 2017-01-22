Effie “Frances” Berry, 98, of Taylorsville, passed away on January 22, 2017.

She was the daughter of Aaron Henry Lail and Ivie Robinson Lail of Catawba County.

She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Jewell Reitzel and Maurice Hicks; a son, Clifford Berry; and sisters, Betty Rumfelt and Eva Bigger.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2017, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, from 1:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m., and the Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Andrew Weisner will be officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.