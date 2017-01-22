Patricia Ann Coffey Chavis, 57, of Taylorsville, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2017, at Frye Regional Medical Center, after a lengthy illness.

Patricia was born February 26, 1959, in Watauga County, daughter of the late Clyde Hubert Coffey and Bertha Lucille Pearson Coffey Denney who survives.

A service of remembrance and celebration of Patricia’s life will be held Wednesday, January 25, at 11:00 a.m., at Boone Fork Baptist Church, 5324 US Highway 221 South, Blowing Rock, NC, with the Rev. Bill McGuire officiating.

