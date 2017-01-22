Sam Jones Hamby, 71, of Wilkes, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 22, 2017 at his residence.

Born on June 16, 1945, he was the son of the late T.W. “Coot” Hamby and Ethel Gaynell Jones Hamby. Throughout his life, he worked at Winn Dixie stocking groceries.

Those left to cherish his memory include his brothers, William Harson Hamby of North Wilkesboro, and Tarence Walter Hamby, Jr. of Boomer.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 24, 2017, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2017, at 1:00 p.m., at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, in Wilkesboro, with Rev. Clayton Handy officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ruby Pardue Blackburn Adult Daycare Center, PO Box 984, North Wilkesboro, NC 28654.

