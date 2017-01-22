Sylvia Mae Love Johnson, 97, of Union Grove, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2017 at her home.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 25, 2017, at Mt. View Cemetery, in the Windy Gap Community, with Rev. Joey Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00, Tuesday evening, at Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Mrs. Johnson was born January 9, 1920, in Wilkes County, to Nervia H. Love. She was a homemaker and a member of Mt. View Baptist Church, in Windy Gap.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her first husband, C.J. “Lummie” Johnson; her second husband, Silas Johnson; a daughter, Joan Nicholson and husband Bill; a son, Lee Johnson; three grandchildren, Michael Johnson, Judith Johnson, and Tina J. Shumaker; four sisters, Dorothy L. Johnson, Vera Love, Cordia Love, and Celia L. Spicer; and four brothers, Lellar Love, Leonard Love, Elbert Love, and Ray Love.

She is survived by three sons, Doug Johnson and wife Geneva of Hays, Jesse Johnson, and Larry Johnson of North Wilkesboro; a daughter-in-law, Brenda Johnson of Union Grove; two step-daughters, Betty Withers and husband Bill of Greensboro, and Geraldean Frye of Wilkesboro; grandchildren, Don (Pam) Nicholson, Pam (Joey) Campbell, Jeff Johnson, Jan (Donald) Campbell, Reggie (LuAnn) Johnson, Craig Johnson, Cheryl (Jeff) Styers, Michelle Johnson, Travis Johnson, and Jared Johnson; 21 great-grandchildren; 24 great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Lacie L. Joyner.

Pallbearers will be Jeff Johnson, Reggie Johnson, Craig Johnson, Jared Johnson, Travis Campbell, and Mack Campbell.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Gideons International, PO Box 323, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

