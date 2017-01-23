Betty Jean Danner, 86, of Pilgrim Church Road, Hiddenite, passed away Monday, January 23, 2017 at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Mrs. Danner was born May 10, 1930, in Rowan County, the daughter of the late Eugene Forest Rodgers and Mae Robinson Rodgers.

She had worked as a teacher’s aide and was also a poultry farmer. She was a member of Rocky Springs United Methodist Church.

Betty loved to work in her vegetable garden and was a student of the Bible. She was a very active member in her church.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Marie Kerley.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Gene Danner of the home; four sons, Al Danner and wife Dawn of Hickory, David Danner and wife Cheryl of Forest, Virginia, Steve Danner and wife Michele of Conover, and Michael Danner and wife Karen of Taylorsville; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Wilma McCollum of Willow Spring; two nieces, Kathy Berry and Genie Anderson; and a nephew, Roger Kerley.

The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, January 26, 2017 at Rocky Springs United Methodist Church. Rev. Bob Herron will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Rocky Springs United Methodist Church, PO Box 397, Hiddenite, NC 28636.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Danner Family.