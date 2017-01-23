US 64 shut down briefly due to overturned pickup

By MICAH HENRY

Authorities had to close U.S. 64 for about 90 minutes between McClain Road and Old Mountain Road on Monday evening, January 23, 2017, after a truck overturned on the road shoulder and rolled over down an embankment.

According to Trooper D.L. Taylor of the N.C. State Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred about 5:30 p.m. Monday. The truck was driven westbound on US 64 by Adrian Jarrett, age 41 of Taylorsville. It was loaded with bags of rock salt.

Jarrett told the trooper that the engine of the truck caught fire, and Jarrett attempted to ease the truck over onto the shoulder, but the engine died. Steering and braking then became difficult, and Jarrett found was unable to keep control of the vehicle on the wet grass of the road shoulder. The truck came too close to the edge of the shoulder and began to overturn down the embankment.

Fortunately, Jarrett was able to climb out of the truck as flames spread. Shortly after arriving on the scene, emergency radio traffic by firefighters noted the truck was fully involved in flames. Firefighters from several local departments assisted at the scene and at other points to detour motorists around the site.

Trooper Taylor said Jarrett suffered only minor injuries.

The road was reopened about 7:00 p.m. Monday.