Ruth Glen Reed, 86, of Taylorsville, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2017, in Valley Nursing, in Taylorsville.

Born, August 22, 1930, in Edgecomb County, daughter of the late Otha Blair and Magnolia “Candy” Wilson Hoyle, she was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. Mrs. Reed was retired from Clayton Marcus Furniture. She will be remembered for her faith in God and her love for her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Glenn Edward Reed; two sisters, Elizabeth Matthews and Nettie Rene Gibbles; a brother, Kenneth Hoyle; and her step-mother, Hester Hoyle.

She is survived by her four daughters, Glenda Drum and husband Ronnie of Shelby, Debbie Little and husband Johnny of Bethlehem, Susie Land and husband Tony of Morganton, and Amy McDonald and husband Ronnie of Bethlehem; and a son, John Reed and wife Lisa of Olin.

Ruth is remembered by 15 grandchildren and spouses, Bryan and Teri Drum, Jason and Brooke Drum, Travis Little, Jeana and Andrew Pope, Mark and Stephanie Land, Stephenie and Jackie Lail, Crystal and Justin Thurman, Courtney and Hector Jimenez, Danielle Drag, Kayla Reed, Dana Coffey, Amanda Coffey, Christopher Gragg, Brandon McDonald, and Dylan McDonald. She also has 20 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Reed has four sisters who survive, Ruby Wren Jones, Martha Lamm, Joann Crawley, and Elvena Overby; and a brother, Jimmy Hoyle.

Visitation will be held on Thursday evening, January 26, 2017, from 5:30-8:00 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service, in Taylorsville, with funeral services on Friday, January 27, 2017, at 2:00 p.m., at Antioch Baptist Church, with the Rev. Mark Morris and Rev. Tony Land officiating. Burial will be in the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be: Bryan and Jason Drum, Mark Land, Jackie Lail, Justin Thurman, and Andrew Pope.

Memorials may be made to: Antioch Baptist Church, 580 Antioch Church Rd., Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.