Angie Renaye Deal Hodge, 46, of McDuffie Court, Taylorsville, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at Novant Health Huntersville.

Mrs. Hodge was born May 3, 1970, in Iredell County, the daughter of Brenda Baldwin Deal of Moravian Falls and the late Jimmy Wayne Deal.

She had worked as a teller supervisor and was a member of Millersville Baptist Church. She loved being outside and especially in her vegetable and flower gardens.

Including her father, she was preceded in death by her son, Bailey Lynn Pennell; a brother, Terry Wayne Deal; a brother-in-law, Matthew Hodge; maternal grandparents, Samuel and Maggie Baldwin; paternal grandparents, Russell and Ruby Deal; an aunt, Frances Baldwin Webster; and an uncle, Van Fox.

In addition to her mother, those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Shannon Hodge of the home; a step-son, Jordon Hodge and wife Anna Rae of Clemmons; uncles, Alvin Baldwin of Taylorsville, and Hal Deal and wife Rulene of Moravian Falls; aunts, Joy Fox of Moravian Falls, Tammy Rogers and husband Michael of Moravian Falls, and Elizabeth Millsaps of Taylorsville; father and mother-in-law, Lanny and Kathy Hodge of Dobson; and two sisters-in-law, Lanna Lucas and husband Scott, and Wendy Hodge.

The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Millersville Baptist Church. The body will lie-in-state one hour prior to the service. Rev. Bill Orren and Rev. Jeff Chapman will officiate. Burial will follow in the Little River Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers include: Ben Edwards, Bill McNealy, Chad Pennell, Kelly Barber, Kelly Walker, and Koty Wheeler.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Millersville Christian Church, 130 Millersville Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

