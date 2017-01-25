Charles Ray Shew, 76, of Taylorsville, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2017.

Born to the late Mary Kathrine Presnell Shew, on January 4, 1941, he was a farmer.

He is survived by two brothers, Henry Shew of Tucson, Arizona, and Bobby Shew of Taylorsville.

Graveside services will be held on Friday morning, January 27, 2017, at 11:00 a.m., at Three Forks Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Carson Mosley officiating.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.