Rachael Erinn White Hollo, 30, of Bluff City, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 after a long battle with Leukemia.

She was a member of Central Presbyterian Church.

Erinn was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She loved going to the beach with her family and friends and had an eye for fashion. She loved rescuing and caring for many animals.

She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph White.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Hollo; three daughters, Malin Elise, Audyn Sophia and Olivia Louise Hollo; her mother, Cathy Smith White and husband David; a brother, Nathan White of Bristol, Virginia; two step-brothers, Jeremy White and Matthew White; her in-laws; Mark and Barbara Hollo; a brother-in-law, Scott Hollo and wife Cate, all of Conover; and a nephew, Clark Hollo.

A celebration of life will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, January 29, 2017, at Central Presbyterian Church, with Dr. Frank Aichinger and Rev. Ann Aichinger officiating. The family will receive friends after the service in the Central Hall. The family requests that you wear bright colored clothing.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Central Presbyterian Church, 301 Euclid Ave., Bristol, VA 24201.

Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com.

Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800, is serving the Hollo Family.