Knight, Adams post top-three finishes at NPC Swim Finals

A pair of Alexander Central swimmers earned top-three finishes at the North Piedmont Conference Swimming Championships held Tuesday, January 24, in Salisbury.

Junior Jaycie Knight finished second in the 100-yard backstroke and earned All-NPC honors for her efforts. In the race, Knight broke her own school record in the event with a time of 1:04.96.

Alexander senior Ryan Adams placed third in the Men’s 100-yard butterfly with a personal best of 1:07.41. Adams was presented a medal for his performance.

In the team scoring, ACHS placed fourth in the women’s standings and earned a fifth place finish in the men’s standings. South Iredell claimed the NPC title in both men’s and women’s swimming.

NPC Women’s Standings

1. South Iredell 459

2. Lake Norman 416

3. Mooresville 295

4. Alexander Central 245

5. North Iredell 148

6. Statesville 140

7. West Iredell 58

8. North Lincoln 46

NPC Men’s Standings

1. South Iredell 419

2. Lake Norman 332.5

3. North Iredell 316

4. Mooresville 221

5. Alexander Central 192.5

6. North Lincoln 147

7. Statesville 136

8. West Iredell 94