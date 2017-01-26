Presnell’s last second shot lifts Cougars to win over Davie

Alexander Central senior Noah Presnell’s runner with one second to play lifted the Varsity Cougar Basketball

Team to a 65-63 non-conference win over Davie County on Wednesday night, January 25, in the Cougar Den.

Presnell’s basket snapped a 63-63 tie and delivered Alexander’s sixth straight win in a game which was rescheduled from earlier in the season. The Cougars improved to 12-7 with the victory.

Alexander built a 30-20 lead at the half and was forced to hold off a Davie rally in the third period. The 26-18 Davie uprising in the third tighten the score and set the stage for Presnell’s game winner.

On the night, ACHS enjoyed another solid shooting night with a 27 for 46 effort from the floor for 59 percent.

Kaleb Parsons continued his recent hot offensive streak with 20 points on eight for 14 shooting from the floor.

Justin Dula tallied 16 points in the win, while Presnell finished with a dozen points on five of eight shooting. For the second straight game, John Blankenship provided a spark off the Cougar bench with seven points.