Troy Lee Combs
Troy Lee Combs, 72, of Statesville, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2017, at Gordon Hospice House, after a brief illness.
He was born April 12, 1944, in Iredell County, son of the late Eugene Yount Combs and Effie Lee Christie Combs.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 31, 2017, at Hillside Baptist Church, 115 Caldwell Farm Lane, Statesville. Rev. Fred Shoemaker will officiate. Burial will follow in Iredell Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m., prior to the service, at the church.
Condolences may be e-mailed to the Combs Family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.
Posted in Obituaries
Related Posts
Freddy Dean Carroll
Russell “Russ” Smart
Charles Ray Shew
Angie Renaye Deal Hodge
Rachael Erinn White Hollo
Ruth Glen Reed
Betty Jean Danner
Patricia Ann Coffey Chavis
January 16, 2017 | 3 Comments »
Effie “Frances” Berry
Sam Jones Hamby
Donnie Guy Waugh
Sylvia Mae Love Johnson
Paulette Smith Jones
Earl Gilman Croissette, Sr.
Dewey Poe Austin, Sr.
Elizabeth Lee Sanders
Eller Marlene Griffin Royal
Ruby Dee Moose Harrington
Clay “Buck” Holland
Emery Carson Eller, Jr.
James Andrew Poole PhD
Robert “Bob” Leenerts
January 16, 2017 | 7 Comments »
Willie “Scott” Barker
Wanda Elaine Privette Johns
Frank Eugene “Gene” Kirkman
Kita Elaine Feimster
Richard Jackson Watts
Jacqulene Diane Feimster Rollins
Robert Preston Killian, “Bob”
Janet Lucile Walker
Marjorie Noreen Mossholder
Hazel Elizabeth White Cagle
Lula Margie Marie Deal Hall
Paula Lynn Teague
Daniel Ray Adkins
Adeline Ann Rogers & Miles Guy Rogers
Marjorie Ruth Wike Giffin (Margie)
Kim Annette Jolly
Joyce Corine Goforth Minton
Angelia “Angie” Dawn Munday Keever
Roger Eller, Jr.
Matie Gray Wilson
James Franklin Bolick
Maurice Howard Burgess
Diane Barber Armstrong
Emmett Roger Warren
January 16, 2017 | 3 Comments »
Deborah “Nanny” Jane Willet Tadt
Theresa R. (Bouchard) Krzywonos
Paula Ernestine Coley
Jay Silberman
Marie Margaret Mitchell
Betty Lou Honbarrier Walser
Helen Elizabeth Anderson Miller
Robert Gerard Wortmann
Larry Neil Goble
Patricia “Trish” Rena Pendley
Carolyn Vickie Hilton Davis
Judy Lane Bowers Miller Meadows
Laura Syretha Bennett
Berlene Lail Jarvis
Marjorie Moose Friday
Leslie “Les” Allen Price
Nancy Catherine Lackey Lackey
Billy Brown Gettys
Ardna Lucille Michael Johnson
Kayden Shane Vanover
Sylvia Jean Wise
Alfred Eugene Andrews, Sr.
Arthur “Hugh” Childers
Hill Franklin Pennell
Coke William Harrelson, Jr.
Mary Frances Bevis Stephens
Enis Earlene Mills Blanton
Billy Wayne Reid
Royde Lonas Kerley
Joel Edward Blackburn
Richard “Jug Head” Aaron Egnor, II
Luda Elder Wallace
George Hamilton Carter, Jr.
Shirley Sims
Anita Reid Billings
Johnny Ray Thorne
Robert “Bobby” Wootson Ashley
Robert Frazier Taylor
Escar William Childers
Pauline Johnson McCurdy
Emma Lena McLelland Wellman
Betty Jane Fox Hefner
Hattie Marie Mays Wellman
Vicki Hanson Holleman
January 16, 2017 | 4 Comments »
Artie Kathryn (Sally) Deal Tharpe Wike
Audrey Faye Peregoy Chewning
Jennie P. Icard
Johnsie Deal Little Adams Lackey
January 16, 2017 | 4 Comments »