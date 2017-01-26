Troy Lee Combs, 72, of Statesville, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2017, at Gordon Hospice House, after a brief illness.

He was born April 12, 1944, in Iredell County, son of the late Eugene Yount Combs and Effie Lee Christie Combs.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 31, 2017, at Hillside Baptist Church, 115 Caldwell Farm Lane, Statesville. Rev. Fred Shoemaker will officiate. Burial will follow in Iredell Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m., prior to the service, at the church.

