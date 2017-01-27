Cari Lynn Rupe, 44, of Farmington Hills Drive, Conover, passed away Friday, January 27, 2017 at Valley Nursing Center.

Miss Rupe was born January 12, 1973, in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Terrance Allen Rupe and Margaret Emily Doutaz Rupe.

Cari loved listening to music and loved visiting with friends and family, she really enjoyed people.

Those left to cherish her memory include a sister, Kimberly Christine Rupe Poulias and husband Evmenios of Greece; a brother, Brian Anthony Rupe of Conover; a grandmother, Lillian Sanders Rupe of Louisville, Kentucky; and a nephew, Cole Austin Rupe of Taylorsville.

No formal services are planned.

Memorials may be made to: Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Awareness, ww5.Komen.org.

