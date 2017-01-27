James Roy “J.R.” Ledford, 52, of Taylorsville, passed away Friday, January 27, 2017 at Valley Nursing Center.

Mr. Ledford was born December 28, 1964, in Indianapolis, Indiana, the son of Sherry Chapman Moore of Statesville and Larry Kay Hunt.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church and he also enjoyed going to the YMCA, when he was able. J.R. really liked writing poetry.

Including his mother, those left to cherish his memory include a sister, Nancy Rose L. Woodruff of Statesville; a nephew, Zion Woodruff of Granite Falls; a great-niece, Azura Moore of Granite Falls; a very special friend, Debbie Brooks of Taylorsville; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family will conduct a memorial service at 3 p.m., Monday, February 6, 2017 at First United Methodist Church. Rev. Josh Sherfey will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to: The First United Methodist Church New Meal Program.

