Surrounded by loved ones, Miriam “Mimi” Whitener Brown, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 27, 2017.

Mrs. Brown was born on October 16, 1938, in Lincolnton, daughter of the late Howard R. Whitener and Mary Moore Whitener. She graduated from Lincolnton High School and attended Peace College.

On June 14, 1958, she married Ewell “Bud” Matheson Brown. She was an active member of Taylorsville Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the choir. In addition, she was a big supporter of the women of the church and loved helping with the annual Festival of Tables during the Christmas season, along with the Spring Fling. For 28 years, Mrs. Brown worked as a receptionist at Alexvale Furniture.

She was described by many as a classy, true “southern lady”. She enjoyed many things; but most of all she loved spending time with her family.

Along with her parents, her sister, Mary Jo Whitener Wingo, preceded her in death.

Mrs. Brown is survived by her husband of 58 years, Ewell “Bud” Matheson Brown of the home; her three daughters, Lisa Wike and husband Michael, Ginna Deal and husband Andy, and Pattie Abernethy and husband Todd, all of Taylorsville; grandchildren, Mitchell Wike and wife Mykah, Patrick Wike, Emily Deal, and Kathryn Abernethy; a brother, James Whitener of Tuscumbia, Alabama; a special niece and nephew, Kathy Wingo Lundy of Eatonton, Georgia, and David Wingo of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina; a great-grandson, Jett Wike, whom she adored; and many beloved cousins and friends.

A service to celebrate her life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2017, at Taylorsville Presbyterian Church, with Pastor Paul Sink officiating, along with Reverend Josh Sherfey. The family will receive friends in the Fellowship Hall immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to: the Fellowship Hall Fund at Taylorsville Presbyterian Church, 279 Main Avenue Dr., Taylorsville, NC 28681.

The family would like to thank the staff at Catawba Valley Medical Center and Catawba Regional Hospice for their compassionate and exceptional care of Mrs. Brown during her illness.

