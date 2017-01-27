Russell “Russ” Smart, 66, of NC Hwy 127 North, Hickory, went home to be with Jesus on Friday, January 27, 2017 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Mr. Smart was born October 5, 1950, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of the late Gordon Wesley Smart and Joan Katherine Mullendore.

He was a US Navy veteran, who had served in the Vietnam Era. He was a member of His Image Ministries, in Hickory.

He was a self-employed house painter. Russ was an artist and also loved to fish. He was a godly man, who previously had been very active with the Hickory Soup Kitchen.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a step-mom who raised him, Gladys Smart; a sister, Sharol Landvick; and four brothers, David Landvick, Rick Smart, Gordon Smart, Jr., and Mark Landvick.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Sandra Jean Sternitzky Smart of the home; three sons, James William Strickland of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Joshua James Smart of Hickory, and Adams Joseph Smart and fiancée Brooke Watkins of Statesville; three granddaughters, Ashley Smart, Jaclyn Smith and husband Jason, and Lilly Smart; a grandson, Cameron Smart; two great-grandsons, Arron Smith and Ayden Smith; six sisters, Shirley Hager and husband Roger of Rockton, Illinois, Gayle Goetz and husband Paul of Algonquin, Illinois, Renee Sundby and husband Dave of Janesville, Wisconsin, Debbie Evanoff and husband Joe of Wonder Lake, Illinois, Barbara Bakkum and husband Cody of Washington State, and Cindy Connors and husband Mike of Walworth, Wisconsin; two brothers, Jack Landvick of Crystal Lake, Illinois, and Mike Smart and wife Laurie of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will conduct a memorial service at 7 p.m., Thursday, February 2, 2017, at His Image Ministries, 1855 6th Street SE, Hickory, NC 28602. Pastor Bradley Spencer and Pastor Tim Killian will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to: the Hickory Soup Kitchen.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

