AC Varsity Squads take pair from North Lincoln Knights Jan. 27

By DeCHANE GRINTON, Times Intern

Miller, Cook lead Cougars strong second half as they defeat North Lincoln 61-38.

The ACHS Lady Cougars overcame shooting woes in first half en route to a 31- point victory over North Lincoln at Alexander Central on Friday, January 27, 2017.

Both teams struggled offensively in the first half as neither squad shot above 34%. Alexander Central was able to counter the bad shooting from the field by going 11-14 from the line as they closed the half up 28-20.

Abby Cook (13pts 5rbs) and Keykey Miller (19pts 7rbs) helped the Lady Cougars pull away in the second half by shooting 50% from the field. The win gives the Lady Cougars their 12th of the season.

Alexander Men survive major chirpiness, physicality and a North Lincoln second half surge to win 63-55

The Varsity Cougar Men started Friday’s game with a lot of precision; shooting 56% in the first half, and claimed a 63-55 NPC win over North Lincoln’s Knights.

The opening half featured a lot of physicality, which was highlighted by a double technical foul on Alexander Central’s Blan Hodges and North Lincoln’s Lance Bailey.

Justin Dula and Matt Wilkinson combined for 15 points in the first half as the Cougars went into the break leading North Lincoln 31-21.

The Cougars started the second half with an 8-3 run featuring two powerful dunks by Senior Justin Dula (17pts 8rbs). The temperature continued to rise in the second half with the ejection of North Lincoln’s Lance Bailey as the third quarter closed.Although North Lincoln made a comeback in the fourth, cutting the lead down to as low as two points.

A pair of late buckets by Dula helped the Cougars pull away with the victory. The tough win gives the Cougars 13 for the season.