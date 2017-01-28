Alexander JV Men win league pair, drop contest vs. Davie

By D.N.PENNELL, Jr.

The Alexander Central JV Men’s Basketball Team posted a 2-1 record in three recent hardcourt contests.

The Cougars grabbed North Piedmont Conference victories in action against North Iredell and North Lincoln. The team suffered a non-league setback sandwiched between with a loss to Davie County.

Alexander grabbed an exciting overtime win on the road at North Iredell on Tuesday, January 24. The young Cougars outscored the Raiders 12-6 in the extra session and posted a 46-40 victory. The win avenged a loss to the Raiders earlier this season.

Lyndon Strickland with 12 points and Zach Wooten with nine points led the offense for Alexander. Jem Lowrance finished with seven points, while Kyle Justin tallied six points. Jamison Benfield and Dalton Stikeleather chipped in with five points each.

On day later, ACHS came up on the short end of a 51-33 game against a talented Davie County team in Taylorsville on Wednesday, January 25.

Davie led 11-4 after one quarter and never looked back en route to the 18-point victory.

Lucas Walker led Alexander in the loss, scoring a team-high eight points. Zach Wooten and Lyndon Strickland added six points each.

The team managed to rebound from the Davie loss with a 48-31 win over North Lincoln on Friday afternoon, January 27, in the JV Cougar Den.

Seven Cougars scored at least four points in the win. Byron Younts led the way with eight points, while Lyndon Strickland added seven. Jamison Benfield and Logan Williams scored five points each, with Braden Walker, Kyle Justin, and Jem Lowrance adding four points apiece.