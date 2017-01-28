Alexander JV Women’s Basketball Squad wins three straight

By D.N. PENNELL, Jr.

Last week, the Alexander Central JV Women’s Basketball Team enjoyed one of its best weeks of the season with a 3-0 record in games against North Iredell, Davie County, and North Lincoln.

On Tuesday, January 24, the young Lady Cougars traveled to Olin to face conference foe North Lincoln.

Alexander built a 22-12 halftime advantage en route to a 34-23 win over the Lady Raiders.

For Alexander, freshman guard Gracie Rhoney paced the offense with 15 points, while Teagan Pennell and Mattie Starnes added seven and six points respectively.

The following day, Alexander hosted Davie County in a non-league contest in the JV Cougar Den.

ACHS outscored Davie in all four quarters of the game and rolled to a 38-26 victory.

The Lady Cougars used a balanced offensive effort to secure the 12-point victory. Lanie Hammer led the way with eight points, while Rylie Rhyne added seven and Kyliee Lapham added six. Chloe Meade chipped in with five points, while Mattie Starnes, Teagan Pennell, and Morgan Jenkins netted four points apiece.

Alexander remained at home on Friday, January 28, for a NPC contest against North Lincoln.

In another balanced effort, the young Lady Cougars claimed an 18-point win over the Knights, besting North 46-28.

Rylie Rhyne (12 points) and Lanie Hammer (10 points) finished in double figures, while Teagan Pennell and Gracie Rhoney finished with nine and eight points respectively in the victory.

The Lady Cougars are slated to play at Lake Norman on Tuesday, January 31 at 4 pm.