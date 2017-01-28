Freddy Dean Carroll, 70, of Third Avenue SE, Taylorsville, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2017 at his residence.

Mr. Carroll was born September 21, 1946, in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Mildred Mears Carroll of Columbia, Tennessee and the late Lonnie Carroll.

He was a US Army veteran, who had served in the Vietnam Era and was of the Church of Christ faith.

He had worked for South Central Bell and the State of Tennessee before retiring. Freddy loved music and baseball. He loved to listen to Goose Creek Symphony.

Including his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Carroll.

Including his mother, those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Cathy Price Carroll of the home; a son, Freddy “Dean” Carroll and wife Robin of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; a daughter, Melisa Aranda and husband Ismael of Jacksonville; two granddaughters, Kayla White and husband Jeromy of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Carolina Aranda of Jacksonville; two grandsons, Michael Carroll and wife Kelsey of Baxter, Tennessee, and Tristan Carroll of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; two great-grandchildren, Brayden White and Kayleigh White; a sister, Janice Hudson of Columbia, Tennessee; and a brother, Michael Carroll and wife Debra of Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee.

A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Tuesday, January 31, 2017, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Josh Sherfee will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Daniel Price Scholarship Fund, 3822 Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Carroll Family.