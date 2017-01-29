Lewis wins NPC title at 152 pounds

By DN PENNELL, Jr.

ACHS junior Ethan Lewis posted a perfect 3-0 record and rolled to the North Piedmont Conference 152-pound title at the league’s individual championship tournament held Saturday, January 28, at North Lincoln High School.

Lewis defeated Mooresville High’s Michael Goins in overtime in the title bout to secure Alexander’s lone first-place finish at the event held in Pumpkin Center.

With the 3-0 showing in the NPC tourney, Lewis improved his season record to a team-best 36-2.

In addition to Lewis’ title, five Cougars earned runners-up finishes and two more Alexander grapplers earned third-place medals.

Charlie Lee (106), Christian Romero (160), Calen Lombardy (170), Tevin Clark (195), and Isaac Chapman (285) advanced to the final match in their respective weight classes before suffering losses. The five finished with impressive second-place medals.

Chase Warren (126) and Bubba Thompson (220) battled back from losses earlier in the day to claim third-place finishes for Cougars.

Alexander finished second in the team standings, placing behind regular season winner Mooresville.

Mooresville was dominant throughout the regular season and on Saturday, finishing with 198 team points. ACHS tallied 129 team points for second, while Lake Norman finished third with 118 team points.

In the JV Tournament on Saturday, ACHS posted one first-place finish, along with a second and third place showing.

Devante McCullough finished first for the Alexander club in the 182-pound JV class. He posted three pinfall wins on the day. Nick McNeely of ACHS was third at 182 pounds.

At 285 pounds, ACHS freshman Jaden Houston finished 3-1 and claimed a runner-up finish in the JV event.