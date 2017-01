Jerry Granville Roberts, 76, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly, at his home, on Monday, January 30, 2017 after a lengthy illness.

He was born August 20, 1940, in Mecklenburg County, son of the late Dessie Loma Roberts. He was a retired woodworker in the furniture industry. He was also of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his son, Johnathon Roberts; a brother, Terry Roberts; and a sister, Sarah G. Pearson, all of Taylorsville.

A graveside memorial service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 4, 2017, at Land Cemetery, off Lambert Fork Rd, in Taylorsville. Rev. Buster Treadway will officiate.

Condolences may be emailed to the Roberts Family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.