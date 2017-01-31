Barn fire causes $100,000 in damage

By MICAH HENRY

Seven local fire departments responded to a large barn fire located near U.S. Hwy. 64 next to Brushy Mountain Golf Course on Saturday, January 28.

The structure which caught fire is a hay barn located off of Golf Course Lane, according to Alexander County Fire Marshal Russell Greene.

This fire call was dispatched Saturday at 10:48 a.m. to the property of Troy Clyde Watts, where the barn is located. About 300 rolls of hay were being stored in the barn and fire crews were able to save about 25 rolls.

Mark Earle, Deputy Fire Marshal, told The Times that the fire was started by a tractor that was parked under the structure. The barn is open on all sides with steel supports and a metal roof.

There were 15 pieces of fire apparatus on scene. Firefighters were on the scene until about 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The fire caused approximately $100,000 in damages. Seven departments responded to help provide sufficient man power, said Earle. The primary reponse department was Taylorsville.

Other agencies involved were Bethlehem, Ellendale, Wittenburg, Sugar Loaf, Hiddenite, and Stony Point fire departments, as well as EMS, Alexander Rescue, Alexander Fire Marshal’s Office, and fire departments’ Ladies Auxiliary units. Two firefighters were transported by EMS to an area hospital, said Earle.

Later, there were “smoke in the area” calls to Alexander County 911 on January 28 at 4:57 p.m. At 6:05 p.m., a rekindle (with flames) was reported and firefighters again responded. There were additional calls to go check the scene on Sunday, January 29, Monday, January 30, and Tuesday, January 31.

Greene said firefighters will be going back out for several days to the barn, due to the number of rolls of hay involved, to continue to monitor the scene.