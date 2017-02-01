FOR SALE
COPY PAPER: Letter, legal, ledger or cut to your specifications. White and color bond paper, index and cover weight, trespass notices, envelopes. The Taylorsville Times. Phone 632-2532.
APPLIANCES
Reconditioned major Appliances with warranty, 32 years experience. Located beside Blondeez Restaurant in Bethlehem. Credit cards accepted. Trade-ins welcome. Call FOX APPLIANCE 828-495-7676.
320 TRACK HOE Caterpillar with bush hog. Cut limbs up to 6”, 20 ft. high. Call 828-308-1337.
